Korea’s Liberation; Carrying Forward the Tradition of Victory Century after Century

On August 15, 1945, the Korean people put an end to the four-decade-long Japanese military occupation of their country and liberated it.

The great leader Comrade Kim Il Sung, who embarked on the road of revolutionary struggle in his teens, founded the Korean People’s Revolutionary Army, the first revolutionary armed force of the Korean people, on April 25, 1932, and led the anti-Japanese armed struggle, thus finally achieving the historic cause of national liberation.

In the Korean war (1950-1953) ignited by the US imperialists, the Korean people, under the outstanding leadership of Comrade Kim Il Sung, inflicted an ignominious defeat on the US imperialists, who boasted of being the “strongest” in the world, for the first time in history and achieved a miraculous victory.

They won one victory after another in the post-war period, too, frustrating the ceaseless moves of the US imperialists to ignite a war, including the US armed spy ship Pueblo incident in 1968 and the large spy plane EC-121 incident in 1969.

The great leader Comrade Kim Il Sung among soldiers of the Korean People’s Revolutionary Army (centre in the back row)

The great leader Comrade Kim Il Sung among officers of the Korean People’s Revolutionary Army (centre)

The great leader Comrade Kim Il Sung among soldiers of the Korean People’s Revolutionary Army (centre in the second row)

The great leader Comrade Kim Il Sung makes a speech at the mass rally of Pyongyang citizens held in welcome of his triumphant return in October 1945.

The great leader Comrade Kim Il Sung reviews a military parade at the opening ceremony of the Pyongyang Institute in February 1946.

The great leader Comrade Kim Il Sung test-fires in December 1948 a sub- machine gun produced by the Korean workers.

The great leader Comrade Kim Il Sung gives important instructions on the work of the Korean People’s Army in May 1949.

The great leader Comrade Kim Il Sung inspects a mechanized unit in May 1950.

The great leader Comrade Kim Il Sung delivers a radio address to all the Korean people, titled, Go All Out for Victory in the War, in June 1950.

The great leader Comrade Kim Il Sung has a talk with combatants of the Korean People’s Army in April 1951.

The great leader Comrade Kim Il Sung has a talk with Heroes of the Republic and model combatants in June 1951.



​The great leader Comrade Kim Il Sung has a talk with soldiers at a tunnel- digging site in October 1951.

The great leader Comrade Kim Il Sung examines and ratifies the armistice document in July 1953.

The great leader Comrade Kim Il Sung, in July 1953, waves back to the enthusiastic cheers of the heroic officers and men of the Korean People’s Army and civilians who won the Fatherland Liberation War.

The great leader Comrade Kim Il Sung puts forward the line of simultaneously promoting economic construction and defence building at the Fifth Plenary Meeting of the Fourth Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea in December 1962.

The great Comrades Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il inspect an army post on Mt Taedok in February 1963.

The great Comrades Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il inspect a unit of the Korean People’s Army in May 1965.

The great Comrades Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il guide the training of sailors in May 1965.

The great leader Comrade Kim Il Sung sees the weapon of a soldier of the Korean People’s Army in May 1965.

The great leader Comrade Kim Il Sung estimates in April 1969 the weight of weapons handled by soldiers.

The great leader Comrade Kim Il Sung oversees a joint military rehearsal of combined units of the Korean People’s Army in October 1970.

The great leader Comrade Kim Il Sung inspects an air force unit of the Korean People’s Army in December 1971.

The great leader Comrade Kim Jong Il inspects in August 1973 a unit of the Navy of the Korean People’s Army that captured the US armed spy ship Pueblo.

The great leader Comrade Kim Jong Il indicates operational and tactical schemes to cope with the provocative moves of the US imperialists in June 1975.

The great leader Comrade Kim Jong Il oversees the training of sailors in July 1975.

The great Comrades Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il oversee the rehearsal of a combined unit of the Korean People’s Army in April 1989.

The great Comrades Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il on the platform of reviewing the military parade in celebration of the 60th founding anniversary of the Korean People’s Revolutionary Army in April 1992.

The great leader Comrade Kim Jong Il inspects the Dwarf-Pine Post of the Korean People’s Army in January 1995.

The great leader Comrade Kim Jong Il looks round a warship of the Navy of the Korean People’s Army in February 1995.

The great leader Comrade Kim Jong Il acquaints himself with the living of soldiers in February 1996.

The great leader Comrade Kim Jong Il inspects an air force unit in February 1996.

The great leader Comrade Kim Jong Il inspects the army post at Panmunjom in November 1996.

The great leader Comrade Kim Jong Il inspects a unit of the Korean People’s Army in April 1997.

The great leader Comrade Kim Jong Il at a forefront lookout post in June 1997

The great leader Comrade Kim Jong Il awards a weapon during his inspection of a sub-unit of the Navy of the Korean People’s Army in June 1997.

The great leader Comrade Kim Jong Il appreciates a recreation party of soldiers in August 2006.

The great leader Comrade Kim Jong Il looks round a bedroom of soldiers in July 2008.

The great leader Comrade Kim Jong Il and the respected Comrade Kim Jong Un wave back to the ranks at a military parade in October 2010.

The great leader Comrade Kim Jong Il and the respected Comrade Kim Jong Un inspect a unit of the Korean People’s Army in November 2011.

The respected Comrade Kim Jong Un puts forward the line of simultaneously carrying on economic construction and the upbuilding of the nuclear forces at the March 2013 Plenary Meeting of the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea in March 2013.

The respected Comrade Kim Jong Un guides the actual manoeuvres of sailors in June 2014.

Columns of mechanized units at the military parade in celebration of the 70th anniversary of victory in the Fatherland Liberation War in July 2023.

A new-type ICBM Hwasongpho-18 passes through the square of the military parade in celebration of the 70th anniversary of victory in the Fatherland Liberation War in July 2023.

