Turkish FM warns Netanyahu may disrupt Gaza ceasefire efforts
News code : 1695839
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan warned that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu could at any moment derail the ongoing efforts to end the Gaza war.
Fidan emphasized that the behavior of the Israeli cabinet risks undermining political and diplomatic initiatives aimed at halting the conflict.
Meanwhile, the Hebrew daily Yedioth Ahronoth reported that Netanyahu’s recent remarks have placed the US-proposed peace plan by former President Donald Trump in jeopardy.