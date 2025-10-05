Georgian prime minister blames unrest in Tbilisi on EU envoy
Georgian Prime Minister Irakly Kobakhidze has stated that EU’s ambassador to Tbilisi Pawel Herczynski is to blame for the current unrest in Tbilisi.
"You know that some foreigners, including the EU representative, directly supported the attempt to overthrow the constitutional order. Against this background, the EU ambassador to Georgia bears special responsibility for this," Kobakhidze said at a news briefing, TASS reported.
A rally was underway in Tbilisi. Demonstrators gathered during the day to protest the municipal elections. Rally organizers later urged the demonstrators to move to the presidential palace, where unrest erupted.