Yemen hits critical Israeli targets in Tel Aviv

According to Yemen’s Al-Masirah, Yahya Saree, spokesperson for the Yemeni Armed Forces, announced that Yemen’s missile unit successfully struck sensitive targets in occupied Jaffa using the hypersonic ballistic missile “Palestine 2” equipped with cluster warheads.

Saree stated that the multi-warhead missile operation was successful, prompting millions of Israeli settlers to flee to shelters in panic.

He emphasized that the Yemeni people will never cease supporting Gaza against Israeli aggressors. “Any aggression by the Zionist enemy against Yemen will only strengthen our resolve to continue supporting our Palestinian brothers,” Saree added.

