Trump announces Israel agreed to ‘initial withdrawal line"

Pending Hamas confirmation, the agreement will trigger an immediate ceasefire and exchange of Israeli and Palestinian prisoners.

After negotiations, Israel has agreed to the initial withdrawal line, which we have shown to, and shared with, Hamas. When Hamas confirms, the Ceasefire will be IMMEDIATELY effective, the prisoner exchange will begin, and we will create the conditions for the next phase of withdrawal, which will bring us close to the end of this 3,000 YEAR CATASTROPHE, Trump wrote in a Truth Social post Saturday.

The announcement comes hours after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu released a statement Saturday morning noting they were "on the verge of a very great achievement."

endNewsMessage1