Yemen army says it conducted successful drone op. on 'Israel'

Yemeni armed forces spokesman General Yahya Saree announced in a statement a major drone operation targeting several locations in Israel, including Ramon and Ben Gurion airports, as well as military and vital targets in the Negev, Ashkelon, and Ashdod.

Saree stated the attacks successfully hit their targets, forcing the shutdown of an airport, and that Israeli and American defense systems failed to intercept the drones.

endNewsMessage1