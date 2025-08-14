Yemen attacks occupied territories with missile again
Israeli media announced that the Yemeni army has once again targeted the occupied Palestinian territories with a missile.
According to Al Jazeera Qatar, Israeli media confirmed a missile attack from Yemen on the occupied territories and claimed that a ballistic missile had been detected from Yemen.
According to these media, the missile attack did not trigger a missile warning siren.
Hizam al-Assad, a member of the Ansarullah political bureau, said in that regard: "We will not stop supporting Gaza."