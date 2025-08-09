Shooting at New York’s Times Square leaves 3 wounded
Three people were injured when a 17-year-old gunman opened fire in a crowded Times Square early Saturday morning.
The violent gunfire erupted during a dispute between two people near the intersection of 44th Street and 7th Avenue at around 1:20 a.m., the NYPD told The New York Post.
An 18-year-old female and two men, 19 and 65, were injured in the shooting.
The female was grazed in the neck, while the two men suffered gunshot wounds to the legs.