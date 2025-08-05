Yemen hits Israeli airport with Palestine-2 missile

Yemen’s Armed Forces have released details of their latest military operation against the Israeli regime.

According to Al-Masirah, Yemeni Armed Forces spokesperson Yahya Saree announced that the missile unit carried out a strike on the Lod Airport (Ben Gurion Airport) in occupied Yafa using a Palestine-2 hypersonic ballistic missile.

He said the operation was successful, causing millions of Zionists to flee to shelters and forcing a halt in flight activity at the airport.

