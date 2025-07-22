Missile hits vicinity of Azerbaijani embassy in Kyiv
Several provinces of Ukraine, including the capital Kyiv, have been subjected to massive air attacks by the Russian army.
According to Report, there are serious damages in Kyiv's central districts of Shevchenkivskyi, Solomianskyi, Holosiivskyi, Darnytskyi and other districts.
In Kyiv, a missile strike hit buildings in the vicinity of the Azerbaijani embassy.
Some casualties were reported. However, there is no official statement yet regarding the exact scale of casualties and attacks.