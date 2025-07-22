Missile hits vicinity of Azerbaijani embassy in Kyiv

According to Report, there are serious damages in Kyiv's central districts of Shevchenkivskyi, Solomianskyi, Holosiivskyi, Darnytskyi and other districts.

In Kyiv, a missile strike hit buildings in the vicinity of the Azerbaijani embassy.

Some casualties were reported. However, there is no official statement yet regarding the exact scale of casualties and attacks.

