Israel Evin prison attack must be investigated as war crime: Amnesty International

Amnesty International says the Israeli regime’s deliberate airstrikes on Evin Prison in Tehran constitute a serious violation of international humanitarian law and must be criminally investigated as a war crime.

Following an in-depth investigation, Amnesty International released a report on Tuesday, saying that , “Under international humanitarian law, a prison or place of detention is presumed a civilian object and there is no credible evidence in this case that Evin prison constituted a lawful military objective.”

“The evidence establishes reasonable grounds to believe that the Israeli military brazenly and deliberately attacked civilian buildings,” said Erika Guevara Rosas, Senior Director for Research, Advocacy, Policy and Campaigns.

