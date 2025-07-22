Yemen attacks Ben Gurion Airport with missile
Yemen’s armed forces announced a special missile operation targeting Ben Gurion Airport in the occupied city of Lod using a "Palestine-2" hypersonic ballistic missile.
The spokesperson for Yemen’s armed forces stated that the missile force carried out a special military operation targeting the airport in the occupied area of Lod (Yafa region).
He said the operation was conducted using a "Palestine-2" hypersonic ballistic missile and successfully hit its target.
According to Yahya Saree, the operation caused millions of Zionist settlers to flee to shelters and halted the airport’s operations.