Jolani announces a comprehensive ceasefire in Suwayda
The Syrian interim ruler says a “comprehensive and immediate ceasefire” between warring sides in Suwayda in the south of the country has taken effect on Saturday despite reports of contiued clashes.

The Syrian self proclaimed president Ahmed Sharaa previously known as Abu Muhemmed Al Jolani announced on Saturday an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire in the southern province of Suwayda following escalating violence and deteriorating humanitarian conditions in the region.

The presidency urged all sides (tribesmen and Druze fighters) to fully comply with the resolution, emphasizing the role of the Syrian state, its institutions, and its forces in implementing the ceasefire responsibly. The statement added that the goal is to restore stability and strengthen the constitution.

 

