Iran managed to preserve some of its enriched uranium: Grossi claims

Speaking about the alleged 400 kilograms of uranium enriched to 60%, which Tehran allegedly presumably had, Grossi said: "We don't know where this material could be."

"Some could have been destroyed as part of the attack, but some could have been moved. So there has to be at some point a clarification," the IAEA chief claimed, TASS reported.

Earlier, CNN reported, citing sources, that the US intelligence community believes that American strikes on Iran did not destroy the main components of the country's nuclear program.

endNewsMessage1