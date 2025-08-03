Iranian Labour News Agency
Witkoff to visit Moscow this weekend: US envoy to NATO

US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff will be in the Russian capital this weekend, US Permanent Representative to NATO Matt Whitaker said.

"I know Steve Witkoff, who's a special envoy for President Trump, is in Moscow this weekend, and I'm hoping he can have a breakthrough," he said in an interview with NBC News.

Whitaker also said that the US wants "both sides to agree to a deal" and noted that Witkoff’s visit to Russia "is maybe going to bear some fruit."

 

