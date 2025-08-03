Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes off Kamchatka coast

The intensity of the earthquake that occurred off the coast of the Kamchatka peninsula was 4 points, the magnitude was 6.8, according to a preliminary estimate, the Kamchatka branch of the Unified Geophysical Service of the Russian Academy of Sciences reported.

The epicenter was located 279 km from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky at a depth of 25.9 km.

