Zelensky says will meet Trump in Washington monday
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky was briefed by US President Donald Trump about the key summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday, and said he is planning to meet the Republican in Washington on Monday.
Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky will head to Washington on Monday to discuss "ending the killing and the war" with U.S. President Donald Trump, he announced Saturday.
Zelensky said so after holding a call with Trump, during which the U.S. leader informed him about the "main points" of his talks with Russia's Vladimir Putin in Alaska.
"On Monday, I will meet with President Trump in Washington, D.C., to discuss all of the details regarding ending the killing and the war," Zelensky said.