Zelensky says will meet Trump in Washington monday

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky will head to Washington on Monday to discuss "ending the killing and the war" with U.S. President Donald Trump, he announced Saturday.

Zelensky said so after holding a call with Trump, during which the U.S. leader informed him about the "main points" of his talks with Russia's Vladimir Putin in Alaska.

"On Monday, I will meet with President Trump in Washington, D.C., to discuss all of the details regarding ending the killing and the war," Zelensky said.

