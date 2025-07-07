Air defense systems at US Ain al-Asad base activated
News code : 1658952
American troops at Ain al-Asad airbase in western Iraq abruptly activated air defense systems amid concerns over potential missile strikes, according to Iraqi security sources.
An Iraqi security source has confirmed the sudden activation of air defense systems at a US military base in Iraq.
According to Mehr News Agency, citing Al-Maalomah, a security source in Al-Anbar Province stated that US forces abruptly activated the air defense systems at the Ain al-Asad base, located in the western part of the province.
The source added that this move by American troops came out of fear of potential missile attacks.