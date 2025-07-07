Air defense systems at US Ain al-Asad base activated

An Iraqi security source has confirmed the sudden activation of air defense systems at a US military base in Iraq.

According to Mehr News Agency, citing Al-Maalomah, a security source in Al-Anbar Province stated that US forces abruptly activated the air defense systems at the Ain al-Asad base, located in the western part of the province.

The source added that this move by American troops came out of fear of potential missile attacks.

