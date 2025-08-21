Campsites for Schoolchildren

Songdowon International Children’s Camp

During camping, schoolchildren conduct diverse activities including swimming, skiing, cooking practice, sports and amusement games and artistic activities. The 10-day camping is unforgettable days for the schoolchildren.

They say that the most impressive during winter camping is skiing at the Masikryong Ski Resort.

Mangyongdae Children’s Camp

Kangwon Province December 6 Children’s Camp

