Campsites for Schoolchildren
News code : 1676444
Camping facilities for schoolchildren are readily available throughout the Democratic People's Republic of Korea. These campsites offer free and enjoyable camping experiences. Schoolchildren from all over the world also visit the camp.
Songdowon International Children’s Camp
During camping, schoolchildren conduct diverse activities including swimming, skiing, cooking practice, sports and amusement games and artistic activities. The 10-day camping is unforgettable days for the schoolchildren.
They say that the most impressive during winter camping is skiing at the Masikryong Ski Resort.
Mangyongdae Children’s Camp
Kangwon Province December 6 Children’s Camp