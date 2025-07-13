China defends military aircraft approach as Japan complains: Spokesperson
The National Defense Ministry spokesperson says China on Sunday defended its military aircraft's unusually close approach to Japanese Air Self-Defense Force aircraft over the East China Sea earlier this month.
A Chinese defense spokesperson on Sunday dismissed Japanese claims that Chinese military aircraft had flown "abnormally close" to its planes, saying China's response was legitimate and professional, China Daily reports.
Japanese Air Self-Defense Force intelligence-gathering aircraft had engaged in repeated close-in surveillance efforts in China's air defense identification zone over the East China Sea, said Jiang Bin, spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, in response to a question from the media.