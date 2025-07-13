China defends military aircraft approach as Japan complains: Spokesperson

A Chinese defense spokesperson on Sunday dismissed Japanese claims that Chinese military aircraft had flown "abnormally close" to its planes, saying China's response was legitimate and professional, China Daily reports.

Japanese Air Self-Defense Force intelligence-gathering aircraft had engaged in repeated close-in surveillance efforts in China's air defense identification zone over the East China Sea, said Jiang Bin, spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, in response to a question from the media.

