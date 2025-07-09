Azerbaija , Armenia leaders to hold peace talks in Abu Dhabi
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan will attend peace process bilateral meeting e in Abu Dhabi.
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will hold a bilateral meeting in the United Arab Emirates capital on Thursday.
A statement by the Azerbaijani presidency on Wednesday said Aliyev and Pashinyan will meet in Abu Dhabi as part of the ongoing peace process between the two Southern Caucasus neighbors.
Armenia’s government also confirmed the meeting in a statement on Telegram, saying the talks will take place as Pashinyan embarks on a working visit to the Gulf nation.