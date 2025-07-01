Israel arrests 3 settlers suspected of spying for Iran
Israel regime security forces arrested three Israeli citizens in two separate cases on suspicion that they carried out tasks for Iranian agents.
Zionist police and Shin Bet agents have arrested three Israeli citizens in two separate cases on suspicion that they carried out tasks for Iranian agents, the two agencies said in a statement on Monday.
In one investigation, 33-year-old Mark Morgein, who lives in the Jordan Valley in the West Bank, was arrested on suspicion of moving a grenade from a hidden location to another at the request of his handler, with whom he maintained contact over the course of June.
He was also enlisted to film a video of a missile interception during open war between Israel and Iran and send it to his handler.