BRICS leaders urge developed nations to fund climate action

Leaders of the BRICS group concluded their summit in Rio de Janeiro on Monday by demanding that developed nations provide funding to address climate change challenges that heavily burden emerging economies.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva emphasized the critical role of the Global South in combating global warming as Brazil prepares to host the UN climate summit later this year.

In their joint declaration, BRICS leaders insisted that fossil fuels will continue to have a role in supporting economic development, especially in developing states.

