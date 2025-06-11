Russia ready to remove Iran's excess nuclear material: Ryabkov

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov stated earlier Wednesday that Moscow would be willing to remove nuclear materials from Iran and convert them into fuel, Reuters reported.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that Russia stands ready to provide assistance if necessary.

The US and Iran have held five rounds of nuclear talks since April 12 and are expected to meet again on Sunday for negotiations aimed at reaching a new agreement. The two countries have been at odds over the level of uranium enrichment.

