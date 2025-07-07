At least 2 dead, hundreds injured as Typhoon hit Taiwan

Taiwan is regularly struck by typhoons but they generally land along the mountainous and sparsely populated east coast facing the Pacific.

Typhoon Danas, at one point listed by Taiwan’s weather authority at the second-strongest level, headed north towards the Taiwan Strait after making landfall along its southwestern coast late on Sunday.

It has greatly weakened since and was forecast to hit eastern China later this week.

“The typhoon track is rare… the whole of Taiwan will be affected by the wind and rain one after another,” President Lai Ching-te said in a post on Facebook, urging citizens to make preparations.

