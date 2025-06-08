Trump deploys National Guard to LA after immigration 'riots'
Trump administration announced Saturday it was deploying the National Guard to Los Angeles in response to large-scale protests that erupted Saturday following dozens of arrests Friday.
The National Guard will be deployed to Los Angeles after protests in response to immigration raids extended into a second day.
Trump's memo stated that at least 2,000 National Guard troops were being deployed under the president's Title 10 authority "for 60 days or at the discretion of the Secretary of Defense."
Demonstrations began outside the Los Angeles Federal Building in the downtown area of LA on Friday after officials from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) carried out raids in the area.