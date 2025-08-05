Victory Day

July 27, 1953, is a day full of pride and glory for the people of Democratic People’s Republic of Korea who achieved miraculous victory in the three-year-long confrontation with the imperialist aggressors.

With the aim of obliterating the young state that was less than two years old, the U.S. deployed large-scale aggression forces and advanced military equipment spending enormous amount of military budget and war supplies at the Korean front during the whole period of war. Not content with it, the U.S. even uttered about the use of atomic bomb and tried insanely to subdue Korean people.

At a time when the destiny of the fatherland and the people was at the crossroads of life and death, President Kim Il Sung, who embodied indomitable fighting spirit and matchless courage since the days of anti-Japanese war, employed unique Juche-oriented war methods and tactics unprecedented in the history of world wars, thus showing the mettle of Koreans to the aggressors – the U.S. imperialists.

At last the aggressors signed the surrender agreement, and since then, during the 70-odd years, the U.S. was always a loser in the political and military confrontation with the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea and the name United States has become a synonym of shame and defeat.

Mark W. Clark, the then commander of the “UN Command”, confessed that the success of Korean People’s Army was attributable to the able command of General Kim Il Sung; General Kim Il Sung performed great feats as the commander of the guerillas that fought years against the Japanese army until Japan was defeated in the World War II; the name Kim Il Sung gained respect of all Korean people and was a symbol of patriotic behavior of Korea.

President Kim Il Sung is indeed a prominent leader and ever-victorious iron-willed brilliant commander, who defended the freedom and independence of the fatherland and people with his outstanding military ideas and methods as well as his brilliant strategy, tactics and extraordinary military leadership and elevated the prestige of Korean people to the highest in the world.

DPRK’s ’s Immortal History of Victory

Democratic People’s Republic of Korea achieved a decisive victory in the 3-year-long Fatherland Liberation War – the fierce war with disparity in numbers, unparalleled in the history of world wars in terms of numerical and technical incomparability. It has been 72 years since the very historic day when mountains and rivers echoed with the shouts of victory over a strong imperialist enemy.

Amid the harshest-ever conditions and environment, a young country – barely two years old – defeated the U.S. imperialist forces boasting itself as the “world’s mightiest” and their vassal forces from almost 20 countries. Such an unprecedentedly great history of victory proudly teaches us a philosophical truth.

It is the immutable theory that the people and army led by an outstanding leader are always invincible even in the face of extreme difficulties and even in the attack by a formidable enemy.

President Kim Il Sung, the peerless patriot and the ever-victorious brilliant commander, put forward original and scientific strategic and tactical policies and war methods at every stage of the war to smash the “military offensives” formulated by a lot of western military experts and strategists. He also wisely led the soldiers to ensure that they hold full initiative in the war and punish the aggressors severely.

President Kim Il Sung declared that the Yankees underestimated the Koreans. Struck with terror by the daring courage of the peerless great leader, the enemies fled after their sudden attack, while Korean people and army fought unyieldingly and won. Their optimism for victory was fueled by the iron will of the great leader who took courageous measures including founding of factory colleges and recalling of students and athletes from the battle fronts.

Juche-oriented military ideology, extraordinary wisdom and outstanding art of command of President Kim Il Sung brought the haughty U.S. imperialists to their knees and fully demonstrated the dignity of DPRK and people to the whole world. Indeed, his exploits of war victory will go down in the history of the country.

DPRK is always invincible under the wise leadership of the great leader. Such a proud tradition unique to DPRK continues from generation to generation as we hold in high esteem the respected Comrade Kim Jong Un, the peerless and outstanding great leader.

With his brilliant wisdom and outstanding leadership skills, respected Comrade Kim Jong Un unfolded a dynamic era of national prosperity, a long-cherished wish of the Korean people, and led the country to build up a formidable arsenal for national defense. He has clearly turned the tide of the unprecedented anti-DPRK pressure to accelerate the descent of the U.S. and its following forces with the irreversible and matchless strength of the country.

Greeting this meaningful and immortal day of victory in the Fatherland Liberation War, the Korean people are strengthening their firm resolve to build on this history of victory. Under the leadership of respected Comrade Kim Jong Un, they will inflict a humiliating defeat on the imperialist aggressors’ attempts to threaten state sovereignty and existence and check the advance towards prosperity. They will forever continue this history of war victory gained on July 27 that changed the global political structure of the past century and heralded the era of independence.

