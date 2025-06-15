Netanyahu urges US to join Israeli regime’s war against Iran
News code : 1651489
The Israeli regime has urged the United States to join its war against the Islamic Republic of Iran to achieve the “elimination” of the country’s nuclear energy program, according to a report.
The request was made within the past 48 hours, intending to supplement the Israeli regime’s efforts with American capabilities amid the ongoing war with Iran, according to a report by the American news website Axios published early on Sunday.
These capabilities reportedly include bunker-busting munitions and heavy bombers.
The report stated that the Tel Aviv regime has specifically called for a potential joint Israeli-American strike targeting Iran’s Fordow uranium enrichment facility in northern Iran.