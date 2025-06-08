Saudi crown prince urges ending Israeli aggression in Gaza

Bin Salman made the comments during a speech to dignitaries and officials marking Eid Al-Adha in Mina, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

“The suffering of our brothers in Palestine continues as a result of the ongoing Israeli aggression, he said.

“We reaffirm the importance of the international community’s role in ending the disastrous consequences of this aggression, protecting innocent civilians, and working toward a new reality in which Palestine can enjoy peace in accordance with international legitimacy and relevant resolutions.”

