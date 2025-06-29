Israeli settlers hold massive protests in Tel Aviv
Israeli settlers held protest in Tel Aviv and urged a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.
News sources reported that Israeli settlers held a large protest demonstration, demanding a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.
According to Shahab news agency, thousands of the Israeli settlers protested in Tel Aviv, calling for a ceasefire with Hamas and the return of Israeli prisoners from Gaza.
The settlers chanted slogans against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and his cabinet, blaming the prolonged war in Gaza for the deaths of more prisoners.