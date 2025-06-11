Trump tells Netanyahu he now opposes military attack on Iran

US President Donald Trump has told Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu in their Monday phone call that he believes there is a chance of reaching a nuclear deal with Iran and he now opposes military action, Axios reported, quoting an Israeli and a US official.

According to the portal, Netanyahu claimed that Tehran must see "a credible military threat." "Trump did not sound convinced by this reasoning," a source said. The publication read that Trump said he wants to see what happens at the next round of talks on June 15 in Muscat.

The US and Iran have held five rounds of nuclear talks since April 12 and are expected to meet again on Sunday for negotiations aimed at reaching a new agreement. The two countries have been at odds over the level of uranium enrichment.

