Trump formally lifts Syria sanctions after meeting Jolani

On Monday, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order to lift sanctions on Syria, which also instructs Secretary of State Marco Rubio to review the country's designation as a state sponsor of terrorism, Sputnik reports.

"Pursuant to section 7432(b)(1) of the Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Act of 2019 (22 U.S.C. 8791 note), the Secretary of State certified that it is in the national security interests of the United States to waive the application of sanctions for certain individuals and entities: ADAM TRADING AND INVESTMENT LLC, AL-QATTAN, Wassim Anwar, AL-ZUBAIDI, Khaled, INTERSECTION LLC, MURUJ CHAM INVESTMENT AND TOURISM GROUP, APEX DEVELOPMENT AND PROJECTS LLC, KALAI, Nader, AL-AMAR ONE-PERSON LLC, TIMEET TRADING LLC," the statement of the Department of State reads.

"The Department is further terminating sanctions on the following entities that were designated pursuant to E.O. 13894: FOURTH DIVISION OF THE SYRIAN ARAB ARMY, FIRST DIVISION OF THE SYRIAN ARAB ARMY, NATIONAL DEFENSE FORCES," the statement added.

