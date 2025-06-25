Russia reacts to Iran decision for suspending coop. with IAEA

The Kremlin stated that the decision taken by the Iranian Parliament regarding the suspension of cooperation with the agency is the direct result of an unjustifiable attack on Iran.

The Kremlin also emphasized that the image of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) was severely tarnished in the international arena after the US and Israeli aggression against Iran’s nuclear sites.

In reaction to US President Trump’s claims on the results of the US attack against Iran, Russia announced that no one has yet been able to obtain real estimates in this regard.

