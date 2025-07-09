Russia’s top diplomat to visit North Korea

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will pay a three-day visit to North Korea starting Friday, according to ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

Lavrov will carry out negotiations within the framework of the second round of strategic dialogue at the level of foreign ministry heads, Zakharova told a Wednesday press briefing in Moscow.

In a separate statement, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said during his visit to the capital Pyongyang, Lavrov will deliver a message from Russian President Vladimir Putin to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

endNewsMessage1