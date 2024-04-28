UK May Deploy Troops in Gaza to Deliver Humanitarian Aid: Reports
News code : ۱۴۷۴۲۱۱
The United Kingdom may send its military to the Gaza Strip to deliver humanitarian aid, Sky News reported, citing government sources.
The report noted, however, that the government has not yet made a final decision on this issue.
On Saturday, the UK navy said that it had sent an RFA Cardigan Bay ship to support the construction of a "temporary pier to allow delivery of humanitarian aid directly from the sea into Gaza."