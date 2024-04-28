Iranian Labour News Agency

FA العربیه

UK May Deploy Troops in Gaza to Deliver Humanitarian Aid: Reports

asdasd
News code : ۱۴۷۴۲۱۱
The link copied

The United Kingdom may send its military to the Gaza Strip to deliver humanitarian aid.

The United Kingdom may send its military to the Gaza Strip to deliver humanitarian aid, Sky News reported, citing government sources.

The report noted, however, that the government has not yet made a final decision on this issue.

On Saturday, the UK navy said that it had sent an RFA Cardigan Bay ship to support the construction of a "temporary pier to allow delivery of humanitarian aid directly from the sea into Gaza."

 

endNewsMessage1
The link copied
Comments
last news
Most Viewed News

Iran air london