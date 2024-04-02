Condemnations pour in after deadly Israeli attack on Iran consulate

In a statement, the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas said that the Israeli attack on Iran’s consulate was a clear violation of international law.

The attack is “a flagrant violation of international law, an encroachment on the sovereignty of both Syria and Iran, and a dangerous Zionist escalation,” it said.

The Islamic Jihad Movement in Palestine also condemned the attack, noting that the occupying regime resorts to such moves to cover up its failure in the Gaza Strip.

“This cowardly Zionist attack is an attempt by the enemy to expand aggression and escape failure in Gaza,” it said, adding, “We affirm that the enemy will continue to fail, and will be defeated on all fronts.”

On Monday night, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) confirmed the martyrdom of generals Mohammad Reza Zahedi and Mohammad Hadi Haj Rahimi and five of their companions in an Israeli missile strike on the Consulate of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Damascus.

Yemen’s Ansarullah movement emphasized that the airstrike is an obvious aggression on two brotherly countries, noting that the Israeli regime is viciously attempting to portray itself as a victor by resorting to such attacks.

‘Crime will not go unpunished’

The Lebanese resistance movement, Hezbollah, also condemned the attack, vowing that this strike will not remain unanswered.

“This crime will certainly not go without the enemy receiving punishment and revenge,” Hezbollah said in a statement.

Leader of Iraq’s National Wisdom Movement Ammar al-Hakim urged the international community to take immediate action to stop the violation of the sovereignty of regional countries by the Israeli regime.

The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine also condemned the terrorist attack, arguing that such crimes will not force Iran to halt its support for the Palestinian resistance.

“The Zionist entity is intent on dragging the region into significant escalation,” it said, warning that the Israeli attack will only “plunge its citizens into a bloodbath and disasters they cannot bear.”

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Ministry issued a statement to condemn the airstrike, emphasizing that attacking diplomatic centers is rejected under any justification.

Oman’s Foreign Ministry described the move as a violation of Syria’s sovereignty and all diplomatic regulations.

The Iraqi Foreign Ministry also announced that the Arab country condemns the targeting of Iran’s consulate in Damascus and underlines that this attack is a blatant violation of international laws.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Qatar described the attack as an infringement of international conventions and diplomatic norms.

Kuwait’s Foreign Ministry urged the UN Security Council to abide by its commitment to guaranteeing the security of the region.

