Jamaica officially recognizes the State of Palestine

Jamaica announced, on Wednesday, its official recognition of the State of Palestine, stressing that the only solution to the Palestinian issue is the two-state solution.

"The government of Jamaica has taken an official decision to recognize the State of Palestine," Prime Minister Andrew Holness said in a post on the X platform.

"Jamaica continues to advocate for a two-state solution as the only viable option to resolve the long-standing conflict, ensure Israel’s security and support the rights of Palestinians," he added.

He explained that with this decision, "Jamaica, by recognizing the State of Palestine, joins 140 member states of the United Nations."

