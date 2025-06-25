Pakistani defense min. slams Western hypocrisy over Iran

Speaking in an exclusive interview on Tuesday, he condemned recent US and Israeli attacks against Iran’s nuclear facilities as violations of international law and the UN Charter.

“Unlike Iran, the Westerners have destroyed the opportunity for diplomacy and are the cause of the beginning of the aggressions of the Zionist regime and the United States,” he said.

Asif asserted that Iran had consistently sought negotiations, while the US and Israel had escalated tensions. “The Iranians have never left the negotiating table,” he said, referencing recent diplomatic efforts by Tehran to resolve a dispute over its nuclear program.

