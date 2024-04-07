Iraqi resistance attacks vital Israeli target in Eilat
The Islamic Resistance in Iraq says it targeted a vital Israeli target in Umm al-Rashrash (Eilat) in the occupied Palestinian territories early Sunday using drones, Lebanon’s news channel Al Mayadeen has reported.
The attack comes hours after the alarm was sounded in the occupied Syrian Golan.
The Iraqi resistance has repeatedly warned that it would keep targeting the Zionist regime's positions as long as the regime continues its genocidal war on Gaza.
It has also vowed to intensify its operations against the positions of this regime.