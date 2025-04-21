Witkoff may travel to Russia again

Donald Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff is likely to visit Russia again after talks with Ukraine in London this week, the Wall Street Journal reported.

It said US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and envoy Keith Kelogg are also likely to attend the London meeting. They will offer potential conflict resolution options. They include the US recognition of Russian Crimea and control of new regions, and taking Ukraine’s NATO membership off the agenda. At the same time, the United States provides no security guarantees to Ukraine.

In case of coincidence in positions of Washington, Europe, and Kiev, Witkoff can travel to Russia, it said.

