Yemen launches 4 attacks on Israeli sites, American targets

The Yemeni Armed Forces issued a statement announcing two military operations targeting a critical Israeli site in the port of Ashkelon and a military target in the port of Umm al-Rashrash (Eilat).

The statement said that the two operations were carried out using Yafa and Samad-1 drones.

Yahya Saree, the spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces, also announced that Yemeni forces conducted two major military operations in the Red Sea and the Arabian Sea. These operations were carried out in response to US aggression and the recent deadly airstrikes conducted by American warplanes in Yemen.

