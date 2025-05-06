US Defense Secretary orders 20% cut in ranks of top officers
US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has called for a 20% reduction in general officers in the Army and Air National Guard.
United States Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has announced steep cuts in the number of top-ranked officers in his latest move to streamline the world’s most powerful military.
In a memo on Monday, Hegseth ordered a 20 percent reduction in the number of four-star generals and admirals – currently the highest-ranked personnel in the US military – as well as a 10 percent reduction in the number of general and flag officers.
Hegseth’s memo also ordered a 20 percent cut in the number of general officers in the National Guard.