US warplanes conduct strikes in Al-Jawf province in Yemen

According to Yemeni Al-Masirah TV, which is affiliated with the Ansarallah government in Sanaa, the US warplanes bombed the "Al-Sil" region in Al-Jawf province.

Al-Masirah did not release further details on the airstrikes.

In support of the Zionist regime, the US and the UK launched airstrikes against Yemen shortly after the Yemenis came out in support of Palestinians after the October 7, 2023 genocidal campaign by the Israeli regime

endNewsMessage1