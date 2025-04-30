Iranian Labour News Agency

FA العربیه

US warplanes conduct strikes in Al-Jawf province in Yemen

US warplanes conduct strikes in Al-Jawf province in Yemen
News code : ۱۶۳۱۳۵۹
The link copied

Local media in Yemen reported new airstrikes by the US fighter jets in the Al-Jawf province in northern Yemen On Wednesday.

According to Yemeni Al-Masirah TV, which is affiliated with the Ansarallah government in Sanaa, the US warplanes bombed the "Al-Sil" region in Al-Jawf province.

Al-Masirah did not release further details on the airstrikes.

In support of the Zionist regime, the US and the UK  launched airstrikes against Yemen shortly after the Yemenis came out in support of Palestinians after the October 7, 2023 genocidal campaign by the Israeli regime 

 

endNewsMessage1
The link copied
Comments
last news
Most Viewed News