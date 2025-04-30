Explosion hits residential area in northern China
An explosion hit a residential area in northern China on Wednesday, in the second such incident in the past two days, state media reported.
The casualties due to the explosion, which triggered a fire, in the Xiaodian district of Shanxi province’s capital Taiyuan remain unknown, Xinhua News reported, citing local firefighters.
On Tuesday, at least 22 people were killed, while three others were injured due to a fire at a restaurant in the Liaoyang city of the northeastern Liaoning province.