New Street in Pyongyang: DPR Korea

- Pyongyang Citizens Provided with New Flats Again

Ten thousand flats were built respectively in Songhwa Street and the Hwasong area of Pyongyang, the capital of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, in 2022 and 2023. This year, another project for 10 000 flats has been completed.

Ordinary working people in the city have been provided with modern dwelling houses gratis by the state.

-New Street Symbolic of Efflorescence of Pyongyang Culture

The inauguration ceremony of 10 000 flats at the third stage in the Hwasong area was splendidly held on April 15 in Pyongyang, the capital city of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea. Reportedly this marks the birth of another new street that showcases the new heyday of Pyongyang construction and the efflorescence of Pyongyang culture. It is said that the new urban district makes modernized Pyongyang of today present a striking contrast with itself of the past which had undergone changes for several decades since the founding of the DPRK.

-DPRK Demonstrates Rapid Architectural Development Again

The 10 000 flats at the third stage in the Hwasong area were inaugurated on April 15 in Pyongyang, the capital city of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea. Highlighting the rapid development of the country’s architecture, they constitute another new large architectural group in the Hwasong area with modern skyscrapers and high-rise apartment houses embodying an ideal harmony of architectural formative and artistic beauty and advanced civilization and with distinctive commercial and public catering facilities preserving strong symbolic characters.

endNewsMessage1