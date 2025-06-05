Laws Guarantee Children’s Rights in DPRK

Nothing Spared for Children

It is a consistent policy of the DPRK to set a great store by children and to ensure their rights and interests on a preferential basis.

True to Article 8 of the Law of the DPRK on Children’s Rights, the country provides every possible thing, best and special, necessary for the children’s health, education and life on the principle of “Best Things to Children!”

Article 23 of the law stipulates that a child has the right to receive the universal 12-year compulsory education that is given free of charge. This education system covers a systematic period from pre-school course to primary and middle school courses. Under this system, the Korean children learn to their heart’s content provided by the state with uniforms, satchels, footwear, school things and others.

Children’s palaces, halls and camps are seen in good places and scenic spots across the DPRK. There is the Mangyongdae Schoolchildren’s Palace in the capital city of Pyongyang. After school children go to such facilities to conduct extracurricular activities according to their tastes and hopes. The Songdowon International Children’s Camp on the east coast of the country and other camps elsewhere are good centres for children.

A flock of Korean and Russian children had a good time at the Songdowon International Children’s Camp in July last year. Everything in the camp is arranged in such a way that it suits our mind and it is not so much a camp but a palace, said a member of the Russian camping group. At the camp we came to know more clearly that the DPRK is a children’s paradise, said another member.

It is not that the DPRK is so rich that it unsparingly invests a huge amount of money for the children. The Workers’ Party of Korea and the DPRK government are determined to exert more sincerity to the children even if the condition becomes worse and to take dynamic steps forward towards the future of communism by dint of that love.

State Takes Parental Care of Children

The Law of the DPRK on Childcare stipulates that the state shall establish a well-knit system for the production and supply of nutritious foods to the children, supply them dairy products and other nutritious foods for free and on a regular basis, and provide them with the best conditions for their upbringing.

Accordingly, the DPRK attaches importance to the provision of dairy products to the children as a state affair. According to a well-established national system, dairy goods and other nutritious foods are supplied even to those in the most remote areas every day.

Article 31 of the Law of the DPRK on Children’s Rights specifies that the children without parental or guardian’s support shall be brought up at baby homes, orphanages and schools for orphans at state expense.

Facilities for orphans can be found in scenic places not only in the capital city but also in different parts of the country. So impressive are the bright looks of orphans who are frolicking free from any worries under the state’s unusual care.

While in the DPRK, foreign visitors sometimes have an opportunity to visit a baby home or orphanage. They will be surprised to know that what looks like the best building either in Pyongyang or in local areas is just a baby home or orphanage, and they will also find themselves misled by the Western media at the sight of the unbelievably happy orphans, the tender-hearted teachers looking after them as good as their own parents, and modern upbringing and educational facilities.

In conclusion, the DPRK’s childcare-related laws serve as rich soil for upbringing all the children healthily and with nothing to envy.

New School Year Begins in DPRK

On the morning of April 1, events were held at all universities and schools across the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea to start a new school year.

Prior to the events, there were national flag-hoisting ceremonies. Officials of Party and power organs and relevant organs and teaching staff and students congratulated the freshmen, presenting them with bouquets.

The first lesson of the new school year began after the events.

