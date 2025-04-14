FSB detains Ukraine spy who planned terrorist acts in Russia
Federal Security Service forces detained the Ukrainian spy who planned terrorist acts in Russia.
Moldovan citizen Marius Prunyanu previously fought on the side of Ukraine near the city of Artemovsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the Russian Federal Security Service informed.
Prunyanu arrived in Russia on the instructions of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Directorate of Intelligence (GUR) to organize acts of sabotage and terrorism.