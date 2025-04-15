US negotiator sure about reaching deal with Russia on Ukraine

In response to the host's question about whether a "deal with Russia" over the Ukrainian crisis is in the works, Witkoff said: "You used a good word — 'in the works.' Yes, I’m confident in that," Fox News reported.

He described his latest meeting — the third with Russian President Vladimir Putin — as "very important."

As evidence of progress in resolving the Ukraine conflict, Witkoff stated: "Putin is offering peace on a permanent basis. So the fact that we are in a state of ceasefire answers that question."

