Pakistan urges UNSC to implement its resolutions on Kashmir

“Lasting peace in South Asia requires that the Security Council implements its own resolutions, including the holding of (a) UN-supervised plebiscite to let Kashmiris determine their own future,” Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the UN, told reporters following an emergency session of the Council.

"We urge the Security Council and the Secretary General to remain actively engaged in peace-making and preventive diplomacy. The role of the council is not just to observe conflict from afar, but to prevent it through timely and principled action," he added.

Pakistan requested the closed-door meeting amid escalating tensions with India over an April 22 attack in Kashmir which left 26 people dead.

