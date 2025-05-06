Drones, explosions hit Port Sudan airport
Drones struck the airport and targeted an army base in Port Sudan on Tuesday, officials said.
The strikes come a day after the country's main fuel depot was hit, causing a massive blaze just south of the eastern city, which had until Sunday been considered a safe-haven for hundreds of thousands of displaced people fleeing a two-year war.
An AFP correspondent reported loud explosions at dawn and plumes of smoke over the coastal city, one coming from the direction of the port and another from a fuel depot just south.